Kambala racer Srinivas Gowda gets threatening call

Kambala racer Srinivas Gowda, also known as Usain Bolt of Kambala, has received a threatening call.

A person called Gowda over the mobile phone number, issued the threat, used abusive words and said he would teach the racer the history of Kambala, which is an annual buffalo race.

An audio clip of the purported conversation has gone viral on social media. The caller, introducing himself as Prashanth Bangera belonging to a caste outfit, asked Gowda to meet him at his office in the city.

The racer expressed his inability to meet him there and said they can meet at Moodbidri, 34 km away. Then, Bangera says: "I will come. But when you come, shield your back and bring your fans."

Following this, Gowda lodged a police complaint. Umanath Kotian, an MLA, and Abhayachandra Jain, former Minister, condemned the incident. The MLA said he would ask the police to take action.