Kamegowda is role model for whole world: DC

Deputy Commissioner Dr M V Venkatesh lauded farmer Dasanadoddi Kamegowda of Malavalli taluk, as a role model to the world, for his selfless work in constructing ponds and lakes for conserving water.

Kamegowda, who was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio show on Sunday, was felicitated by the district administration at a programme ‘Manada Maathu’, on Friday.

Speaking at the programme, the DC said, Kamegowda has sacrificed his whole life for the conservation of environment. “By constructing 14 lakes around the hill, he has helped in saving water and also rejuvenating the soil. I had visited the lakes, after I became deputy commissioner of Mandya. He has grown rare plant species. I have great respect for him,” he said.

Kamegowda has utilised the purse money of several awards for constructing lakes. His selfless work was identified by the Prime Minister’s Office, and PM Modi mentioned his name during his radio speech. The Karnataka government too has identified his service and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had called him over phone and assured funds to help him continue the works. Kamegowda, is a role model for the whole world and the youths of the country, the DC said.

Deputy Conservator of Forest N Shivaraj, Deputy Director of Horticulture department M S Raju were present.