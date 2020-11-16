Kamila, Mogra residents protest by lighting diyas in water body

The residents of Kamila and Mogra have initiated a fight demanding a bridge and repair of road connecting Kamila-Mogra in a phased manner. A unique protest was observed by lighting diyas in the Mogra water body demanding the bridge.

The Civic Action Committee has been demanding the removal of Guthigaru-Kamila-Balpa road and construction of Mogra -Eranagudde bridge for the last several years. Demanding the bridge, the members of the committee lit the diyas.

More than 50 people had taken part in the protest. It may be recalled that recently the residents of Kamila, Mogra, and other surrounding villages had sent a CD to the Prime Minister explaining the pathetic condition of the road and the need to construct a bridge for the benefit of the residents.