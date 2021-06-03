Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry seeks relaxations in lockdown after June 7

The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has requested the Dakshina Kannada district administration to relax certain lockdown restrictions after June 7 to keep business activities afloat.

In a memorandum submitted to DK district-in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, KCCI president Isaac Vas requested the district authorities to permit all commercial establishments to function with a 50 per cent workforce.

TheKCCI also requested the authorities to permit all industries to function and to revise the present bank timings for the convenience of the general public and the traders.

While considering the lifting of the lockdown, the government may also revise the office timings if required.

The weekend curfew can be imposed for a few more weeks till the total positivity rate and total oxygen bed occupancy are within manageable limits, Vas said in the memorandum.

While appreciating the government's decision for a lockdown considering the gravity of the situation, Vas said the trade and commerce in the region have been hit hard and a few industries are bleeding during the lockdown period.

Dakshina Kannada has seen a drop in Covid cases in recent days and the vaccination drive is also picking up, the memorandum said, seeking further relaxations in the lockdown restrictions.