'Kangilu' team from Udupi to be part of Republic Day programme

The ‘Kangilu dance’ team of Udupi will participate in the Republic Day cultural programmes to be held on January 26 in New Delhi.

Nine students from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College and Poorna Prajna College, along with five others, are part of the team. The troupe will take part under the name ‘Udupi Feets’.

The first round of selection took place in Bengaluru on December 11. The team is led by Kiran Padubidri. The team came fourth among 104 teams that took part in the second round of the final selection.

MGM College, Kannada department head Dr Puttige Vasant Kumar said the selection was held on December 18 in New Delhi.

The team is trained by Gurucharan Polipu and are taking part in the practice daily in New Delhi.

