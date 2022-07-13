Kannada actor Shivaranjan Bolannavar shot at, escapes unhurt

Kannada actor Shivaranjan Bolannavar escaped unhurt when unknown assailants fired three rounds at him near his residence in Bailhongal and fled, police said.

Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Patil said that among those involved in the shooting, one person was a relative of Bolannavar's brother. The Incident took place between 7.45 pm and 8 pm on Tuesday evening.

Patil and Additional Superintendent of Police Mahaning Nandgavi were on the spot to ascertain more details. Police teams were searching for the accused, he said.