Kannada actor's car filled with wrong fuel

Popular Kannada film actor Vijay Raghavendra was in a state of shock when the staff of fuel station on Sagar road in the city filled diesel instead of petrol into the actor's Benz car on Monday evening.

The incident came to light on Tuesday. Sources in the fuel station stated that the actor who was returning from Jog Falls in Sagar taluk stopped at the fuel station for petrol. The excited staff who saw the actor filled 37 litre of diesel by mistake. Later, the actor came out of the car and told him that it was a petrol car and not the variant of diesel.

The owner of the fuel station intervened and called for towing service to ferry the car to the showroom in Bengaluru. The actor and his family members were sent back to Bengaluru in another car.

The actor was upset with the incident. Speaking to DH, towing service staff Zameer Ahmed said he dropped the car at Akshaya motors in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning. The actor's driver Pandu also travelled with him from Shivamogga to Bengaluru. "I left Shivamogga at 10:00 pm on Monday and reached Bengaluru at 6:00 am on Tuesday.