Kannada awareness programmes to be organised every month: Karnataka CM

The legal fight to make the study of the Kannada language mandatory from primary to higher education would continue, said Bommai

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Oct 28 2021, 13:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2021, 13:29 ist

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday stated that programmes to create better awareness and to promote pride about Kannada language would be organised every month.

"Lakhs of people are taking part in 'Matanadu Matanadu Kannada' week-long programme being held as part of Rajyotsava celebrations. I will instruct Kannada & Culture Minister Sunilkumar to organise such programmes every month," he said.

Participating in the Kannada Geetagayana programme at Kannada Bhavan at Adarsh Nagar here on Thursday, Bommai stated that modern technology is posing a challenge for the Kannada language, and Kannada has to be used in computer technology also.

Also Read | Kannada love: 5 lakh to sing on October 28 in Karnataka

The legal fight to make the study of the Kannada language mandatory from primary to higher education would continue. Due importance is given to the mother tongue under the new education policy. As many as 15 engineering colleges have already come forward to offering BE courses in Kannada medium. The government is also committed to arranging maximum jobs for Kannadigas, and to preparing our language to face the challenges of the 21st century, he said.

"Kannada is a rich language with glorious history, and it is the identity of Kannadigas. All have to join hands to have a bright future for Kannada. Kannadigas should use Kannada extensively, while other language people staying here should also speak Kannada", Bommai advised.

Along with students, teachers, Kannada activists and others, Bommai sang Nadageethe, and three Kannada songs, namely, 'Baarisu Kannada Dimdimava', 'Jogada Siri Belakinalli', and 'Huttidare Kannada Naadalli Huttabeku'.

Also Read | HC grants time to govt to reconsider Kannada Learning Act

'Huttidare Kannada Naadalli Huttabeku' was sung once again at the end of the programme, as per the wish of Bommai. Earlier, an oath about using Kannada was administered.

Meeting tomorrow

Later, Bommai told media persons that a decision on the issue of celebrating Rajyotsava in Belagavi would be taken in a meeting to be held on Friday.

In the wake of the speculation about the involvement of politicians in bitcoin and drugs scam, he said, the case has been referred to ED and CBI. If politicians are suspected to be involved, let it be informed, and a probe would be conducted, he added.

