Kannada leaves imprint on these foreigners, literally

For these foreigners, Kannada and Mysuru is something special and they have tattooed their favourite Kannada words to express their admiration for the language.

Joey Bain from Texas, USA, who has been visiting Mysuru since fours years, has tattooed his forearm with Kannada word ‘Ashirvadisali’ and ‘Nanna Sweet Ammi’.

Bain, along with his daughter, visited the city recently and wanted to get tattooed as a sweet memory of Mysuru and his wife Ammi.

“We came across Tattoo Impee in Kuvempunagar and tattooed a Kannada word and my wife’s name. I love Mysuru and I want to express it," he says.

A woman from Germany has tattooed a Kannada word on her armpit. She says, the tattoo was too impressive.

C K Sunil, an artiste of Tattoo Impee, said he had tattooed Kannada words on nearly 40 foreigners in the last two years.

"A majority of the foreigners ask for tattoing the words they learnt during their stay in Mysuru," he said.

Sunil, who is doing tattoos for the past six years, has tattooed words such as ‘Anna’ and ‘Namasthe’.

"A few foreigners have tattooed shlokas in Kannada script on their body," he said.