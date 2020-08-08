Kapila river in spate, inundates Nanjangud town

River Kapila continued to overflow as a large quantum of water is being released from Kabini and Nugu dams in H D Kote taluk in the district on Saturday.

The river is receiving almost 70,000 cusec of water. While the river is receiving 60,000 cusec water from Kabini Dam in Beechanahalli in H D Kote taluk, 9,278 cusec of water is being released from Nugu Dam. The outflow of Kabini was 70,000 cusec until 7 pm and it reduced to 60,000 cusec.

The flood like situation continued at the bank of the river and the district administration has shifted a few families to safer places. Several bridges over River Kapila have remained submerged.

Hunsur Assistant Commissioner B N Veena along with the respective tahsildars visited flood affected areas under Hunsur sub-division. The officials also interacted with the people and also urged their cooperation in handling the situation.

The bridges over the river remained submerged from Friday. Suttur Bridge in Suttur of Nanjangud taluk is submerged and vehicle movement is banned.

The bridge, connecting Madapur and Bellathur, has been submerged. With water overflowing, nearly 40 villages have lost connectivity. The authorities have made alternative transport facilities to K Belatthur, Manuganahalli, Hunasalli and other villages.

National Highway 766 is blocked near Mallaiana Moole Mutt in Nanjangud as the river water flowing on the NH. The authorities have restricted and diverted the vehicle movement. The NH that connects Mysuru-Ooty was blocked last year too.

Both Kabini and Nugu dams filled to the brim and the authorities are maintaining water level. The maximum storage capacity of the dam is 19.52 tmcft and the dam has stored 15.66 tmcft. The dam has a capacity to store up to 2,284 feet and the water level was maintained at 2,277.54 ft.

Similarly, Nugu dam has capacity to store 5.44 tmc, the dam has stored 4.58 tmc water. The dam is receiving 7,596 cusec water and 9,878 cusec of water is being released from the dam.