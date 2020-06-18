Karnataka: 13 more villages to get Cauvery water

The BWSSB is all set to begin the supply of Cauvery water to 13 more villages brought under the BBMP limits in 2007.

So far, 38 villages are getting Cauvery water under the BWSSB’s Cauvery V project to provide water supply to the villages newly added to the city. “We start supply as and when the pipeline work is finished,” said B Shivaprasad, chief engineer (Project), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

The work to lay the pipelines has been in the final stages in 20 villages, he added. Those who need Cauvery water supply must apply for the new connection online and pay a one-time fee of Rs 2,500.

The underground drainage work is also going on in the villages. Though the BWSSB had planned to finish the project by 2019, only 50% of the project is over.

Nodal officers for villages

For the BWSSB connection, villagers can contact: Doddabettahalli (9845444139), Ullalu (9740984166), Alahalli, Anjanapura, Chikkatoguru, Doddatoguru, Basapura (9845444121), Bellanduru Kaikondrahalli (9845444054), B Lingadheeranahalli,

Hosahalli (9740984165), and Vaddarapalya and Gubbalalu (9945518971). To submit an application online, visit: www.bwssb.gov.in.