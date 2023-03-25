K'taka: 150 q rice, Rs 3.5L seized in Chikkamagaluru

Karnataka: 150 quintal rice, 3.5 lakh cash seized in Chikkamagaluru district

Naina J A
Naina J A
  Mar 25 2023, 12:11 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2023, 12:11 ist
Officials, on Saturday, seized 150 quintals of rice and Rs 3.5 lakh cash that was being transported in two separate cases at Lakkavalli in Tarikere.

The staff at the MC Camp check post in Lakkavalli waylaid a lorry and carried out an inspection. The rice bags were being transported from Shivamogga to Mandya.

The police said that there were no documents pertaining to the transportation of rice. The police seized the lorry as well as the rice, and a case has been registered.

In a separate incident, Rs 3.5 lakh cash that was being transported in a car without any documents from Shivamogga to Belur was also seized. There are 18 check posts in the district. The officials are keeping a tab on the transportation of goods and flying squads have been patrolling the district.

The public can dial various toll-free numbers to complain on any illegalities pertaining to the election. They can dial DC office: 18004250124; Chikkamagaluru taluk office:  18004256130; WhatsApp number ; 7892087184; Sringeri: 18004256110; Mudigere; 18004256114; Tarikere; 18004252644; and Kadur  18004256104.

