Karnataka: 2-day holiday for schools in Belagavi, Khanapur

The Department of Public Instruction announced a holiday on July 15 for schools coming under Gunji and Jamboti hoblis spread across 11 clusters

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jul 15 2022, 16:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2022, 16:05 ist
Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil informed on Friday that heavy rains were lashing Belagavi and Khanapur taluks which is why holiday has been announced. Credit: PTI Photo

In the wake of heavy rains, all schools in Belagavi and Khanapur taluks will have a two-day holiday on July 15 and 16. Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil informed on Friday that heavy rains were lashing Belagavi and Khanapur taluks which is why holiday has been announced.

The Department of Public Instruction announced a holiday on July 15 for schools coming under Gunji and Jamboti hoblis spread across 11 clusters due to heavy rains in western part of Khanapur taluk. 

Block Education Officer Khanapur Laxmanrao Yakkundi informed on Thursday that holiday has been declared for schools in Londa, Gunji, Shiroli, Neelwade, Mohishet, Nagargali, Halga, Bichgarni, Jamboti, Bailur and Kankumbi. It includes all government, private, aided and unaided schools.

