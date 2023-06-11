Karnataka: 2 killed, 2 injured in mini bus-car collision

K'taka: 2 killed, 2 injured in mini bus-car collision

Manjushree G Naik
Manjushree G Naik, DHNS, Udupi,
  Jun 11 2023, 17:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2023, 17:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two persons were killed and two suffered injuries in an accident between a car and mini bus on Hebri-Agumbe 169 national highway near Seethanadi in Someshwara of Udupi district on Sunday.

The deceased are Subramanya Ganiga, a first division clerk at the department of school education and literacy in Udupi and Somashekhar, a physical education teacher at Indiranagar school.

Also Read: Three dead in car-truck collision in Karnataka's Dharwad

Subramanya Ganiga,  Somashekhar, Sudarshan and Satyanarayana had been to a wedding in Davanagere. The tragedy occurred when they were returning back. The minibus travelling from Udupi to Agumbe collided with a car. The crash was so strong that the car slid beneath the bus.The injured are undergoing treatment at KMC hospital in Manipal.

A case has been registered at the Hebri police station.

