Karnataka: 2 killed, 2 injured in mini bus-car collision

Two persons were killed and two suffered injuries in an accident between a car and mini bus on Hebri-Agumbe 169 national highway near Seethanadi in Someshwara of Udupi district on Sunday.

The deceased are Subramanya Ganiga, a first division clerk at the department of school education and literacy in Udupi and Somashekhar, a physical education teacher at Indiranagar school.

Subramanya Ganiga, Somashekhar, Sudarshan and Satyanarayana had been to a wedding in Davanagere. The tragedy occurred when they were returning back. The minibus travelling from Udupi to Agumbe collided with a car. The crash was so strong that the car slid beneath the bus.The injured are undergoing treatment at KMC hospital in Manipal.

A case has been registered at the Hebri police station.