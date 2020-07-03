Karnataka: 2 youths drown while catching fish in Seetha River in Udupi district

2 youths drown while catching fish in Seetha River

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Jul 03 2020, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 16:41 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

Two youths who had been to catch fish in Seetha River drowned, at Haalekodi Seethanadi Kavali in Kacchooru in Udupi district.

The deceased are Harsha (25) and Karthik (21), both hail from Chowlikere in Hosala.

The youth had cast their net on Thursday night and had been to lift the net for fish catch on Friday morning. When they were pulling the net, both drowned and died. Owing to heavy rain, the water body was in spate. The fire service personnel and police retrieved the body.

Harsha was working in a private finance company while Karthika was a final year BCom student. A case has been registered at Brahmavar Police Station.

