Karnataka: 3 youths killed as car crashes into road divider

Two more passengers - Meghana and Ibrahim Khaleel - sustained injuries in the accident and are under treatment in a private hospital

DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Oct 26 2022, 00:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2022, 02:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three youths were killed on the spot after the car they were travelling by crashed into a road divider near travellers’ bungalow in Chitradurga late on Monday night.

The deceased are Harish (27) and Sachin (25) of Medehalli village in Chitradurga taluk and Manu (22) of Kamasamudra in Challakere taluk.

Two more passengers - Meghana and Ibrahim Khaleel - sustained injuries in the accident and are under treatment in a private hospital. All three deceased were the only sons in their respective families.

The traffic police have registered a case.

