Karnataka: 35 soldiers fall sick after eating at training camp

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Sakleshpur (Hassan dist),
  • Jun 07 2023, 18:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2023, 18:49 ist
Credit: Special arrangement

Over 35 army soldiers took ill after having lunch at the army camp, at Kudugarahalli, in Sakleshpur taluk, Hassan district, on Wednesday.

The soldiers were being trained to drive at the military camp. More than 35 soldiers complained of diarrhoea after having lunch. The soldiers were shifted to Crawford hospital in Sakleshpur, for treatment.

All of them are said to be recovering and there is no need for anxiety, according to the doctors in the hospital.

MLA Cement Manju visited the hospital and inquired about the health of the soldiers.
 

