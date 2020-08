Four fishermen were killed after a large wave capsized their boat in the estuary of Koderi jetty near Gangolli.

The deceased are Manjunath Kharvi, Laxman Kharvi, Shekar Kharvi and Nagaraj Kharvi.

The incident occurred when they were returning in their traditional fishing boat. There were nine fishermen on 'Sagarasri', which has been completely damaged. Five were rescued and admitted to hospital.

Coastal Security Police personnel carried out a search operation and retrieved the four bodies.