Karnataka: 4 out of 14 hospitalised kids serious after taking antibiotic injections

Of the 14 children, between ten months and 12 years of age, undergoing treatment for various ailments including fever, cough and vomiting in the taluk sub-division hospital in Sagar, four were shifted to Shivamogga after their condition worsened in the wake of antibiotic injections given by nurses. Three are undergoing treatment in District McGann general hospital in Shivamogga and one in a private hospital in the city.

Speaking to DH, District Health Officer Rajesh Suragihalli said, "The same injection had been given to children in the morning on June 26 and there were no side effects. However, four children's health condition worsened after injection was given to them in the evening but the remaining children are doing well. It seems technical error while giving injection might be the reason behind it."

Explaining what may have caused thereaction, he said that nurses might have given some other drug after the injection quickly and this could be responsible for the incident. They may have given an injection on the shoulder rather than the buttock. But the condition of all four children was not serious. The Taluk health officer has been directed to submit a report after examining the case sheet, he added.

The parents were shocked by the development.

Local BJP MLA Haratalu Halappa rushed to the spot and instructed the health authorities to look into the issue and administer proper treatment to the kids.

"I reached the hospital immediately after coming to know about the incident. Have given instructions to the health authorities to immediately attend to the children. It is assumed to be an allergy as of now. As far as the drug is concerned, we will verify who and from where it was supplied," MLA Halappa told IANS.

"I pray to God and keep hopes on our doctors for the recovery of the children," he said.

(With IANS inputs)