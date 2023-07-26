Karnataka: 62-year-old woman dies after house collapses due to incessant rains

A 62-year-old woman died after her house collapsed following incessant rains since a week in Dodda Meti Kurke in Arsikere taluk, Hassan district on Tuesday night. This is the first casualty in the district after the southwest monsoons began in June.
The deceased has been identified as Gowramma.
Her husband Nataraj was injured in the incident and is being treated at Arsikere Government hospital.
Hassan district administration sources said Gowramma had moved to this home, which was still under construction, with her family around two months ago. The house had mud walls.
Hassan DC C Sathyabhama, MLA K M Shivalingegowda visited the spot.
Ever since the southwest monsoon began in June, the district witnessed two major landslides. Due to the rains, as many as two persons were injured, seven cattle have died, five houses fully damaged, 75 houses partially damaged, and 315 government schools, 81 Anganwadis, and eight other government buildings are damaged.
Also 34 transformers, 334 electric poles, 2.02 km long electric lines,111.49 km roads, 28 tanks, one bridge have been affected due to the rains in Hassan district so far.
