Karnataka: 7 suffer stab wounds in group clash in Tadas

At least seven people suffered stab wounds following a clash between two groups of a particular community at Kamalanagar (Tadas tanda) in the taluk on Saturday.
Two groups clashed over a piece of land at bus stand, it is said. Suresh Peekappa Lamani and eight others, armed with knives, logs and chilli powder went berserk.
Ravi Lamani, Shankar Lamani, Raju Lamani, Mahesh Lamani, Lalappa Lamani, Hanumanth Pujari and Akshay Lamani suffered stab injuries and have been rushed to KIMS in Hubballi.
The condition of two victims is said to be critical. The Tadas police have registered a case.
