K'taka: 7 suffer stab wounds in group clash in Tadas

Karnataka: 7 suffer stab wounds in group clash in Tadas

The condition of two victims is said to be critical. The Tadas police have registered a case

DHNS
DHNS, Tadas (Hubballi taluk),
  • Feb 19 2023, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 05:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least seven people suffered stab wounds following a clash between two groups of a particular community at Kamalanagar (Tadas tanda) in the taluk on Saturday.

Two groups clashed over a piece of land at bus stand, it is said. Suresh Peekappa Lamani and eight others, armed with knives, logs and chilli powder went berserk.

Ravi Lamani, Shankar Lamani, Raju Lamani, Mahesh Lamani, Lalappa Lamani, Hanumanth Pujari and Akshay Lamani suffered stab injuries and have been rushed to KIMS in Hubballi.

The condition of two victims is said to be critical. The Tadas police have registered a case.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Police
clash
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Dear police, put on the uniform 

Dear police, put on the uniform 

AI is stepping into the next level

AI is stepping into the next level

Team India visits Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

Team India visits Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

Chandrayaan-3 lander clears key tests successfully

Chandrayaan-3 lander clears key tests successfully

Messi snatches dramatic win for PSG after Neymar injury

Messi snatches dramatic win for PSG after Neymar injury

Shivaji's birth anniversary celebrated in Maharashtra

Shivaji's birth anniversary celebrated in Maharashtra

Stylist by day, Ukrainian becomes drone hunter at night

Stylist by day, Ukrainian becomes drone hunter at night

A walk through the meadows of Kush Kalyan

A walk through the meadows of Kush Kalyan

 