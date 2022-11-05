Karnataka: 7 women killed, 11 injured in Bidar accident

These women were labourers and were returning home after work in the auto-rickshaw when it collided with the truck

PTI
PTI, Bidar,
  • Nov 05 2022, 10:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2022, 10:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Seven women were killed and 11 injured in a head-on collision between an auto-rickshaw and a truck at a village in Chittaguppa taluk here late on Friday.

These women were labourers and were returning home after work in the auto-rickshaw when it collided with the truck near Bemalakheda government school.

They have been identified as Parvathi (40), Prabhavathi (36), Gundamma (60), Yadamma (40), Jaggamma (34) Ishwaramma (55) and Rukmini Bai (60), police said.

The drivers of the two vehicles were among the 11 injured. Police said two of them are in critical condition.

A case has been registered.

