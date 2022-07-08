Karnataka: 70-year-old woman ill treated by son rescued

The Senior Citizen’s Committee rescued a 70-year-old woman who was allegedly ill-treated by her son and daughter-in-law at Kallige Benjanapadavu in Bantwal.

The Bantwal Town Police have booked a case under various sections of the IPC including 336, 504, along with Section 24 of Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

In a complaint, victim Girija said that she was residing with her son Hariram and daughter-in-law Pooja. On January 10, 2020, she had reportedly slipped and fell down from the verandah of the house. She accused her son and daughter-in-law of failing to provide her with medical treatment. She remained bedridden because of the pain. Instead of providing her treatment, she alleged that both had shifted her to the washroom and offered her only tea and one meal a day.

The duo allegedly abused her even for asking for food. The senior citizens’ committee, on learning the plight of the woman, rushed to the spot and rescued her. She was shifted to Wenlock Hospital for treatment.