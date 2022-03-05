Karnataka: Body pulled out from debris of stone quarry

Karnataka: A body pulled out from debris of stone quarry

Gundlupet police have registered FIR against the mining owner Mahindra, mining agency manager Naveed and another person

Kandya Ranjith
Kandya Ranjith, DHNS, Gundlupet
  • Mar 05 2022, 16:25 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 16:28 ist

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel on Saturday morning pulled out a dead body of a labourer who was buried following a major landslide at the white stone quarry, near Madahalli of Gundlupet taluk, in Chamarajanagar district on Friday.

A total of seven persons were rescued and the condition of four people was serious. The authorities suspect that another four to five persons were buried. However, the search operation is underway.

Gundlupet police have registered FIR against the mining owner Mahindra, mining agency manager Naveed and another person.

District in-charge Minister V Somanna is visiting the spot.

