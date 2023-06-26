Karnataka: Acclaimed Yakshagana artiste, teacher Thonse Jayanth Kumar passes away

Yakshagana artiste Thonse Jayanth Kumar passed away on Monday. He was 77. He had retired as office superintendent of Chethana High School in Hangarakatte.

Thonse Jayanth Kumar had learnt Yakshagana from his father Thonse Kantappa Mastar.

He excelled as a Yakshagana Veshadhari and later as Yakshagana guru and contributed immensely to the field of Yakshagana. He worked hard to save the traditional values of Yakshagana.

In fact, he had served as Yakshagana Guru for Udupi Yaksha Shikshana Trust and was responsible for its success of imparting Yakshagana training for interested students in schools in Udupi.

He had won several honours and awards including Yakshagana Academy Award, Sri Rama Vitala Award and Yakshagana Kalaranga Award. He was also honoured by the former President Shankar Dayal Sharma for his contribution to Yakshagana.

Thonse Jayanth Kumar’s body will be kept public viewing at his residence at 9 am on June 27. The last rites will be conducted at Beedinagudde crematorium at 10.30 am. He is survived by his wife and three sons.