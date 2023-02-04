Karnataka: Ambulance carrying accident victim was not stuck in traffic, police say

On Friday, news reports emerged about a child's death allegedly caused by traffic jams holding up the ambulance carrying her. The child was being moved from Hassan to NIMHANS. However, Bengaluru traffic police say there was no such delay.

The one-and-half year old child was injured in a road accident in Tumakuru. While the child's parents were admitted to a government hospital in Tumakuru, she was first shifted to Hassan, and then referred to NIMHANS.

According to reports, the ambulance took only 1 hour 10 minutes to get from Hassan to Nelamangala, but was stuck for 20 minutes between Nelamangala and Goraguntepalya. But police say the delay was only four minutes, not 20. Speaking to DH, Kuldeep Kumar Jain, DCP (traffic) West, said "The movement of traffic between Peenya and Goraguntepalya at 9.30 pm on Thursday (it was alleged that there was a traffic jam on this stretch), the traffic flow was free flowing with no traffic jam. As it has been reported in some section of the media, the delay was not due to a traffic jam on this stretch."

As the child became unresponsive in the ambulance, she was moved to People Tree Hospital in Goreguntepalya, where she was declared brought dead.

Yeshwanthpur traffic police inspector told DH, the news reports were based on miscommunication. "When we asked the driver if he had been stuck in traffic for 20 minutes, he said that 20 minutes was his total travel time between Nelamangala and Goraguntepalya. The total distance between these two points is around 20 km, and an overspeeding vehicle can cover it in 15 to 16 minutes," he said. "So the driver was delayed by four minutes - he waited two minutes at Nelamangala toll, one minute at a flyover afterwards, and another minute at Goraguntepalya circle."

The ambulance was a private vehicle, and not 108. There was no prior information from the ambulance to the police control room, the inspector claimed.

"The child was brought in by a family friend. She had no pulse on arriving here. Since she was brought dead, they were sent back soon," said a spokesperson at People Tree Hospital.

The police has not received a complaint from the victim's family so far.