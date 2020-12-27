Karnataka: Asha worker assaulted in Kadaba taluk

Karnataka: Asha worker assaulted in Kadaba taluk

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Dec 27 2020, 09:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2020, 09:55 ist
Image Credit: Simlyn J/Feminism In India

An Asha worker was allegedly assaulted by the wife of a Covid-19 infected person at Kutrupady village in Kadaba taluk.

Rajeevi B S was assaulted with a broom by the wife of an infected person on December 21. Dakshina Kannada District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ramachandra Bairy said that a case was registered against the wife in the jurisdictional police station. Asha worker had visited the house of an infected person to collect details about the primary and secondary contacts.

When she noticed many relatives visiting the house of the infected person, she advised family members not to allow visitors.

Enraged over her advice, the infected person’s wife assaulted her.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Asha workers
Karnataka
Kadapa town
Assault

What's Brewing

Market edges toward euphoria, despite pandemic's toll

Market edges toward euphoria, despite pandemic's toll

Covid to play spoilsport to Goa's new year celebration?

Covid to play spoilsport to Goa's new year celebration?

Mollywood box office 2020: Mammootty, DQ score hits

Mollywood box office 2020: Mammootty, DQ score hits

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

Here's how Covid interacts with proteins in human cells

Here's how Covid interacts with proteins in human cells

 