Karnataka: Asha worker assaulted in Kadaba taluk

An Asha worker was allegedly assaulted by the wife of a Covid-19 infected person at Kutrupady village in Kadaba taluk.

Rajeevi B S was assaulted with a broom by the wife of an infected person on December 21. Dakshina Kannada District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ramachandra Bairy said that a case was registered against the wife in the jurisdictional police station. Asha worker had visited the house of an infected person to collect details about the primary and secondary contacts.

When she noticed many relatives visiting the house of the infected person, she advised family members not to allow visitors.

Enraged over her advice, the infected person’s wife assaulted her.