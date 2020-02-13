Karnataka bandh evokes no response in Kalyana Karnataka

Karnataka bandh call given by some pro-Kannada organisations urging the state government to implement the report of Sarojini Mahishi Committee has evoked no response from the people in six districts of Kalyana Karnataka region.

Normal life remained unaffected in Kalaburagi city. Schools and colleges functioned as usual. Vehicular movement on roads was also normal. Hotel and Bakery Owners’ Association clarified that they will only extend moral support for the bandh but will not take part.

The bandh call has evoked a lacklustre response from the public in Shahapur, Shorapur, Gurmatkal and other parts of Yadgir district.

In Ballari too, normal life remained unaffected. Despite the bandh call given by pro-Kannada organisations, vehicular movement was as usual. The members of Kannada Organisations’ Federation and progressive leaders will take a protest march from Nagaur Narayan Rao Park to Deputy Commissioner’s office in Ballari.

The bandh evoked a poor response in Raichur also where the police have been deployed at important locations. In Raichur, leaders of Pro-Kannada organisations will take out a protest march in the afternoon and will submit a memorandum to the state government. The response to the bandh was similar in Vijayapura.

However, some schools and colleges and aided schools, as a precautionary measure, declared a holiday today. Normal life was unaffected in Bidar and Koppal districts also.