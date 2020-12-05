Karnataka Bandh: Tepid response in Davangere

Business establishments functioned as usual while the movement of buses and autorickshaws was normal

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Dec 05 2020, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2020, 16:08 ist
Activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staged a protest at Jayadeva circle and they also burnt an effigy of the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: DH Photo

The state-wide bandh call given by pro-Kannada organisations in protest against the formation of Maratha Development Corporation received a tepid response in Davangere on Saturday. Normal life in the city was not affected in any manner.

Activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staged a protest at Jayadeva circle and they also burnt an effigy of the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. They also performed Urulu Seve on the road to express their ire against the government. They formed a human chain at the circle and staged rasta roko for a while.

Business establishments functioned as usual while the movement of buses and autorickshaws was normal in the city.

