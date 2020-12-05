Karnataka Bandh: Tepid response in Davangere

The state-wide bandh call given by pro-Kannada organisations in protest against the formation of Maratha Development Corporation received a tepid response in Davangere on Saturday. Normal life in the city was not affected in any manner.
Activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staged a protest at Jayadeva circle and they also burnt an effigy of the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. They also performed Urulu Seve on the road to express their ire against the government. They formed a human chain at the circle and staged rasta roko for a while.
Business establishments functioned as usual while the movement of buses and autorickshaws was normal in the city.
Will artificial intelligence ever live up to its hype?
40 years on, remembering the legacy Lennon left behind
DH Toon | Canada envoy summoned over Trudeau's remarks
Kannada film shot in record two hours, without any cuts
Barack and Michelle: Scenes from a marriage
Japan spacecraft nears Earth to drop asteroid samples
China turns on nuclear-powered 'artificial sun'