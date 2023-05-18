Karnataka banner case: SI, cop suspended

Sampya police station sub-inspector Shrinath Reddy and constable Harshith, who have reportedly tortured seven youths detained in the Puttur banner case, have been placed under suspension pending enquiry by SP Vikram Amathe.

The SP, in his report submitted to higher officials, also recommended disciplinary action against DySP Dr Veeraiah Hiremath. Based on a complaint of Avinash Narimogaru, one among the seven victims of the alleged police brutality, a case under section 323, 324 ( Voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons) read with 34 (with common intention) of IPC was registered in Sampya police station.

The SP has also entrusted the investigation of the case to Bantwal DySP, sources added. After the counting of votes, a banner with a garland of slippers and condolence messages to BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and former CM D V Sadananda Gowda sprung up near the KSRTC bus stand. Based on the complaint from Puttur Municipality Council Commissioner, the DySP arrested nine youths. Among them, Abhi alias Avinash Narimogaru and Guruvappa, allegedly with deep injuries inflicted by police excess during detention,

were shifted to a hospital in Puttur.

As the photographs of victims being subjected to alleged third-degree torture by the police went viral on social media, pressure from various quartiers mounted on the police to act.