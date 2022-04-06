Karnataka Beary Sahithya Academy president removed

The Karnataka government has prematurely terminated the services of Rahim Uchil who was serving as the Karnataka Beary Sahithya Academy president , when there was just six months for the end of his tenure as the president.

A notification issued on April 5 said that his appointment has been cancelled with immediate effect. It did not mention any reason for removing him.

“The reason has not been mentioned. I was unaware of the development,” said Uchil to DH.

“In fact, the government and the party can take a decision at any time. Hence, I have not opposed it. I am not saddened with the development and the government is free to take a decision at any time. But I want to know the reason for my removal when there was just six months left for the end of the tenure. I have been working for the government and the party all these years. Why I was removed is still a million dollar question. If they had cited the reason, then it would have been helpful for me to introspect.”

“The party has given me an opportunity to serve as the Academy president twice. I have effectively discharged my duties,” he added.

Uchil had taken charge as chairman of the Academy on October 16, 2019 for a period of three years. He had also served as chairman of the Academy from February 6, 2012 to July 3, 2013.

In the wake of a debate on usage of halal meat, earlier last month, Uchil had said that "halal is a rule applicable only for Muslims. Making non-Muslims eat halal meat was akin to making them undergo ‘dharma bhrashta'."

“It is not right on their part to make non-Muslims eat halal meat by hiding the truth of halal. Halal is an integral part of Islam, which has been in practice for the last 1,400 years. Muslims across the world consume the meat that is cut after offering prayers and according to the halal practice. This practice is not applicable to non-Muslims,” Uchil had said.

