Karnataka Biodiversity Board recommends 15 more Matsyadhamas

The Karnataka Biodiversity Board has recommended to the state to declare 15 more locations on rivers that originate in Malnad as ‘Matsyadhamas’.

Chairman Anant Hegde Ashisar met Minister for Fisheries Kota Srinivas Poojary and apprised him of the recommendations regarding the 'Matsyadhamas', which will help in the conservation and breeding of rare species of fish found in these rivers. Among them, eight places are in Dakshina Kannada, two in Mandya and Kodagu district, and one each in Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Kalaburagi.

The government had declared 11 places, including Sringeri, Todikana, Shivanasamudra, Hariharapura, Thingale, Ramanathapura as Matsyadhamas, upon the board’s recommendations in 2009.

Ashisar said the rare species of fish found in rivers are Mahseer, Haragi, Gar, Beril, Setnai Barb, glassy fish, Killifish and others.

Reacting to Ashisar’s proposal, the minister said, “It is possible to protect rare species of fish through Matsyadhamas. I will direct the officials to take necessary steps in this regard."