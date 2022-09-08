Karnataka BJP activist murder case: NIA raids SDPI leader's house

The sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing into the sensational murder case of BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Kumar Nettare raided the residence of the National Secretary of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) Riyaz Farangipete on Thursday.

The officers were conducting searches at his residence located near B C Road at Perlia in Bantwal taluk. Sources stated that the raids were conducted in connection with gathering evidence on spreading hatred as well as links to create terror in the region.

Ruling BJP leaders have repeatedly accused the SDPI of carrying out hate campaigns against Hindu and BJP activists and joining hands with anti-national elements. They also alleged SDPI's role behind the murders of Praveen and Bajrang Dal activist Harsha.

However, SDPI has refuted the allegations and challenged the BJP to establish their allegations. The SDPI has also alleged arrest of their cadre without any evidences in connection with murders of Praveen. NIA conducted searches on more than 38 locations in Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Bommai had stated that Praveen's murder was not just a murder case. The killing had taken place to send a message by a few elements. He further stated that the probe will be conducted to expose the invisible hands and take out roots of the network, which is trying to create communal disturbance. The probe into Praveen's murder had told so far revealed that they carried out his murder to avenge the killing of Masood.

On July 26, bike-borne miscreants attacked BJP activist Praveen in Bellare town of Dakshina Kannada district in front of his chicken shop and hacked him to death.

Following the murder of Praveen, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had cancelled celebration of his one-year term in office. He visited Praveen's family and issued a cheque of Rs 25 lakh as compensation from the government. The BJP had given Rs 25 lakh separately.

The incident has triggered a chain of protests from the BJP workers all over Karnataka against the ruling BJP. The agitators had laid siege to Home Minister Araga Jnanendra's residence causing severe embarrassment to the ruling establishment.