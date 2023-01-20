Karnataka: BJP MLA alleges forgery in govt site documents

K'taka: BJP MLA alleges forgery in govt site documents

Muthi-ur-Rahman Siddiqui
  • Jan 20 2023, 23:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2023, 06:31 ist
The BJP flag. Credit: PTI File Photo

The BJP's Hosadurga MLA has alleged that 10 people forged the documents of a 50X80 'G' category site allotted by the state government and registered in one of their names. 

Based on a complaint filed by Gulihatti D Shekar, Sanjayanagar police registered a case of cheating against the suspects a few weeks ago. 

Shekar informed police that the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) had acquired 4 acres and 39 guntas of land bearing survey number 8 at Lottegollahalli village in Sajnayanagar in 1986. The BDA had developed residential sites and allotted site number 14 to him in 2008. Later, the government allotted site number 3 for him instead of site number 14 in 2015. The site was in his name and possession. But some people illegally created forged documents. Using those documents the land was registered in the name of one of the suspects.  Police are investigating the complaint. 

Hosadurga MLA
BJP
Karnataka News

