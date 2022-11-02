Karnataka BJP MLA alleges honey-trap plot, files complaint 

Karnataka BJP MLA G H Thippareddy on Wednesday lodged a complaint at police station alleging that an unidentified woman reportedly attempted to honey-trap him.
In the complaint, the Chitradurga MLA stated that he received a video call on WhatsApp in which the woman started showing her private parts. He said that soon after he disconnected the call, he received a porn video on WhatsApp from the same number.
He demanded the police to initiate action against those involved in it.
Speaking to media persons, he said he has shared the video and the phone number with the Superintendent of Police.
