Karnataka: BJP suffers setback in Anand Singh's home turf

The Congress has outperformed the BJP in the first urban local bodies poll of the newly formed Vijayanagara district, the results of which were declared on Thursday.

Of the 36 wards in Hosapete City Municipal Council that went to polls on Dec 27, the Congress has emerged as the single largest party winning 12 seats in the 35-member strong CMC. But the party failed to cross the magic number of 18.

The BJP suffered a setback in minister Anand Singh's home turf with only 10 of its nominees crossing the line.

A total of 12 independents, who have emerged victorious in the polls, will hold the sway. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has managed to open its account in Hosapete through Sheskshavali, who made his mark in his debut election with a convincing win from ward 22.

Another prominent winner is Kharadapudi Mahesh, who served a jail sentence in the illegal mining scam. Mahesh won from ward 20 on Congress ticket.

The Hosapete CMC poll outcome has left Anand Singh disappointed. Singh, who made sure the new Vijayanagara district, with Hosapete as headquarters, carved out of Ballari, had, time and again, said that the BJP will take control of Hosapete CMC and that a grant of Rs 1 crore would be sanctioned to each ward for development. Singh remained unavailable for reaction, post-results.

The Congress has gained a simple majority in Mariyammanahalli town panchayat and Hagaribommanahalli town municipality.

Check out the latest DH videos here: