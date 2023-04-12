Karnataka: Boy digs open well all by himself

Karnataka: Boy digs open well all by himself

My parents were very happy after noticing water in the well as the water woes would be solved in the future, he said

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 12 2023, 22:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 02:23 ist

A 17-year-old PUC student has dug an open well all by himself to solve a row over water at Nayila in Narikombu village in Bantwal taluk.

“There is three to four feet of water available in the well now,” an elated Srajan told DH.

“We did not have any source of water. We had to depend on water supplied by the Narikombu gram panchayat. But there was a disruption in the water supply when there was no electricity, Therefore, I wanted to dig a well for a long time,” he explained.

Srajan started digging the well after he joined I PUC. “Initially, I dug for about four feet. Later, I continued last December. I used to dig daily. After digging, I used to clear the mud all by myself.”

“I continued the digging after my I PUC exams. Recently, I noticed water when I dug about 15 to 16 feet underground and was overwhelmed with happiness. This made me dig further to reach 24 feet to get sufficient water,” he said.

He said as the water is muddy, they are unable to use it now. “Once it starts raining, the water will become clean and we can use it for all daily requirements. Even my neighbours can also draw water from our well. At present, we are using the water from the well for plants,” he said.

Srajan is studying at Government PU College at B Mooda.

“My parents were very happy after noticing water in the well as the water woes would be solved in the future,” he said.

Srajan is the son of Lokanath, a tailor and Mohini, who rolls beedi for a living.

