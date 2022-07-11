Karnataka boy ends life in school compound

Karnataka boy ends life in school compound

Gangappa Mallayya, a resident of Anwari village in Lingsugur taluk, was studying in Class 8 at a private school in Manvi town

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 11 2022, 21:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 01:03 ist

A 14-year-old boy ended his life by hanging himself from a tree branch inside a school compound at Malladagudda village in Maski taluk of Raichur district on Monday.

Gangappa Mallayya, a resident of Anwari village in Lingsugur taluk, was studying in Class 8 at a private school in Manvi town.

It is said that the victim was staying at a relative’s house at Malladagudda. He commuted between Manvi and Malladagudda daily. 

The boy told his relatives that he would go to school and left the house. He went to the government school at the village and hanged himself from a tree branch. The reason for the boy’s decision is yet to be ascertained, said the police.

A case has been registered.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karantaka
Suicide
India News
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Starbucks to add masala chai, filter coffee to its menu

Starbucks to add masala chai, filter coffee to its menu

One of India's oldest tigers dies in West Bengal

One of India's oldest tigers dies in West Bengal

Nothing Phone(1): Here's what we know so far

Nothing Phone(1): Here's what we know so far

Suryakumar Yadav shining brightly at No. 4

Suryakumar Yadav shining brightly at No. 4

That's not cricket! Gujarat police bust fake league

That's not cricket! Gujarat police bust fake league

‘Stranger Things’ shows how conspiracy theories do harm

‘Stranger Things’ shows how conspiracy theories do harm

The cost of being active on social media

The cost of being active on social media

 