Karnataka boy ends life in school compound

A 14-year-old boy ended his life by hanging himself from a tree branch inside a school compound at Malladagudda village in Maski taluk of Raichur district on Monday.
Gangappa Mallayya, a resident of Anwari village in Lingsugur taluk, was studying in Class 8 at a private school in Manvi town.
It is said that the victim was staying at a relative’s house at Malladagudda. He commuted between Manvi and Malladagudda daily.
The boy told his relatives that he would go to school and left the house. He went to the government school at the village and hanged himself from a tree branch. The reason for the boy’s decision is yet to be ascertained, said the police.
A case has been registered.
