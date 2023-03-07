Karnataka bribery case: BJP MLA says 'will come out clean', gets hero's welcome after bail

Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, the key accused in bribery case, stated that he would accept the central leaders decision to expel him from the party.

Speaking to media persons, here on Tuesday, he said he was not absconding after Lokayukta police initiated search operations, but was in the house. "The party has done the right thing."

Also Read | Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa gets conditional anticipatory bail

He claimed that he would join BJP after coming out clean of corruption charges. "I come from the land of arecanut and Rs 8 crore is not a huge amount for me."

The accused MLA was the chairman of KSDL and his son was allegedly taking bribes on his behalf. The authorities had seized Rs 8.12 crore from the residences of both father and son.

After the Karnataka High Court issued anticipatory bail, supporters of the MLA gave him a rousing welcome in Channagiri town. He was taken out in a car in the town.