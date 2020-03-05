Karnataka Budget: Funds allocated for health

  • Mar 05 2020, 23:06pm ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2020, 00:38am ist
Free peritoneal dialysis for the BPL cardholders in five select districts. Rs 5 crore has been set aside for the same.

Under ‘Shravana Dosha Mukta’, free cochlear implant surgery and hearing aid for children below six years with congenital deafness.

Neonatal Intensive Care units at 17 medical college hospitals will be upgraded in phases.

Cath Labs to come up at K C General Hospital and C V Raman Hospital, under PPP model.

ICUs at taluk hospitals will be monitored under PPP model. It will be implemented in two districts on a pilot basis.

Taluk Hospital in Sirsi to be upgraded to a 200-bed hospital.

A 20-bed AYUSH hospital will be opened in Haveri district.

