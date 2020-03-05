Karnataka Budget: Funds allocated for social justice

Rs 26,930 crore allocated for SCSP/TSP for the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Tribes for 2020-21.

Rs 78 crore set aside for development of nomadic and semi nomadic communities.

250 leather artisans to get subsidy of Rs 5 lakh for establishing Charma Shilpa, mechanised production units. Rs 12.50 crore earmarked for the scheme.

Rs 50 crore allocated for Ambigara Choudaiah development corpn; Rs 25 cr for Vishwakarma corpn; Rs 20 cr for Kumbara corpn; Rs 10 cr for Uppara corpn; Rs 10 cr for Arya Vysya corpn and Rs 10 cr for Golla community.

Rs 200 crore allocated for development of Christian community.

At least 25% of seats at residential schools will be made available to students of same taluk; Supervisory committee under DCs for effective performance of schools