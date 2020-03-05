Karnataka Budget receives mixed response from Mysureans

The state budget, presented by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, evoked mixed response in Mysuru. A few people termed it as a balanced budget, but several others described it as disappointing, as no special attention is given to Mysuru.

The budget has failed to offer major projects for the comprehensive development of Mysuru region and also for the development of Tourism, opine Mysureans.

According to the Mysore Industries Association (MIA), the budget is disappointing as no programme is allotted for Mysuru.

“There are no programmes to promote industries, such as Industrial Cluster for Mysuru. The government has not proposed the establishment of Solid Waste Management in the industrial area, establishment of truck terminal and helipad,” states a press note from MIA.

According to MIA president Vasu, the budget has no proposal for heritage structures Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building. However, he welcomed Rs 50 crore for Mandya to provide basic infrastructure for industries.

According to Mysuru Chambers of Commerce and Industries (MCCI) president A S Satish, the CM has concentrated on sustainable development, though it has no special programmes.

R H Pavithra, assistant professor of Economics, Karnataka State Open University, welcomed the budget and said, the budget has given priority for farmers, women empowerment, labour class, and rural development.

The budget has given a thrust to development of Benglauru and has earmarked funds for sub-urban railway. The state capital is the major revenue generator, thus it needs much concentration on the state capital.

Fuel, milk price hike

However, she claimed that the hike in petrol and diesel prices will lead to further economic slowdown. “If the price of fuel increases, prices of all essential commodities will increase. The price hike will affect the demand-supply chain,” she said.

Congress opposes budget

Congress leader Manjula Manasa claimed that the budget is a flop and the state government has completely neglected the old Mysuru region. “Former chief minister Siddaramaiah had given Rs 3,800 crore for Mysuru region. But, District In-charge Minister V Somanna, MP Pratap Simha, and MLA S A Ramdas have failed to get funds. Mysuru would have got funds or projects if we had a minister from Mysuru region,” she said.

BJP anti-poor

“Union, as well as the state government, are anti-poor. The Centre increased LPG prices. Now, the state government increased petrol and diesel price, which affects common people. The state government increased KSRTC bus fare by 12% recently, affecting the poor and common people. The BJP leaders are claiming that the party is for the poor and common people, but, where are the programmes for them?” she asked.

Greater Mysuru

KPCC spokesperson M Lakshmana said that the MP and Somanna had claimed of making Mysuru as Greater Mysuru. Where is your Greater Mysuru? he asked. There are no proposals for the development of Mysuru Airport, Undavadi Water project, he said.

BBMP elections

The CM has announced grants for Bengaluru, eyeing the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections. A majority of the programmes are announced for Shivamogga and Hubballi, he said.

Congress leader H A Venkatesh said, “The BJP is anti-backward, SC and ST communities. No special attention is given to backward classes.”