The city police raided a house in Vijayanagar on Saturday and seized 30,000 sarees which were allegedly stored to distribute among the voters of Hunsur Assembly segment.

The Karnataka bypolls for the segment is scheduled for December 5.

According to the police, 30,000 sarees and handbills of BJP leader C P Yogeshwara was found at the house.

It may be mentioned that Yogeshwara was one of the aspirants of B Form from the BJP but the party decided to field former MLA A H Vishwanath.