Karnataka bypolls: Voting underway in Sindagi, Hangal Assembly constituencies

Voting is underway for the bypolls in Sindagi and Hangal assembly constituencies in Karnataka, election officials said on Saturday.

The polling began at 7 am will go on till 7 pm.

A total of 19 candidates are in the fray in the two constituencies, including six from Sindagi and 13 from Hangal. Two candidates from Sindagi are women.

The counting of votes will take place on November 2.

There are a total of 4,39,148 eligible voters, including 230 service voters from both constituencies, who can cast their votes at 560 polling stations.

The by-elections have been necessitated as the seats fell vacant following the death of Sindagi JD(S) legislator M C Managuli and BJP's C M Udasi from Hangal.

While Ramesh Bhusanur, who came second behind Managuli in 2018 polls, is the BJP candidate from Sindagi, Shivaraj Sajjanar is its candidate from Hangal constituency.

The Congress has named M C Managuli's son Ashok Managuli, who has joined the party, as its candidate from Sindagi, while former MLC Srinivas Mane is its candidate from Hangal.

The JD(S), which was the first to announce its candidates, has fielded 33-year-old post graduate Naziya Shakeel Ahmed Angadi from Sindagi and 35-year-old B.E, M.Tech graduate Niyaz Shaikh from Hangal.

This is the first electoral challenge for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after taking charge. Retaining Hangal is even more important for him as it is the neighbouring constituency to his Shiggaon assembly segment.

The Congress, by ensuring a win, wants to give momentum for its preparations in the run up to 2023 assembly polls in the state, while the JD(S) is looking to retain Sindagi seat and thereby prove that it still commands a support base in the northern districts.

Congress leaders have alleged that the JD(S) deliberately fielded minority candidates for the Hangal and Sindagi by-elections to help the BJP.

