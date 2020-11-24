Karnataka cabinet expansion to take place in a few days: Nalin Kumar Kateel

Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel reiterated that there was no change of guard in Karnataka, and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will complete the remaining term without fail.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said there are no confusions over cabinet expansion. The Chief Minister and state leaders held discussions with Central leaders on this regard. The cabinet would be expanded in a few days.

He said he meets the Chief Minister once in 15 days and BJP National Organising Secretary Santosh is acting as their guide. "We are working as per his guidance."

When questioned on formation of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat corporation, he said there had been demand for the formation of corporation for the development of Veerashaiva-Lingayat community for the past several decades. So, the Chief Minister has responded and allocated Rs 500 crore to it.

Reacting to state-wide bandh call on December 5 by pro-Kannada organisations to protest the formation of Maratha Development Authority, he said the government would not withdraw it under any circumstance. It would continue to do its work for the welfare of people of all communities.