Karnataka: CEN police launch probe after Dakshina Kannada DC's contacts get phishing messages

Probe ordered after DK DC's contacts get phishing texts

Naina J A
  • Sep 14 2022, 21:05 ist
Following a complaint, police attached to a CEN station have launched a probe against fraudsters who were placing requests for money via WhatsApp by using the name and picture of Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V.

The fraudsters using the phone number, 8590710748, were sending messages to the DC's contacts and seeking money. The DC urged people not to transfer any money and block the number, 8590710748, on receiving any requests.

Dr Rajendra said: "There is possible that the Gmail account was hacked and fraudsters have collected all my contact details."

Dakshina Kannada
Karnataka
Phishing
Karnataka News

