Karnataka: CEN police launch probe after Dakshina Kannada DC's contacts get phishing messages

Following a complaint, police attached to a CEN station have launched a probe against fraudsters who were placing requests for money via WhatsApp by using the name and picture of Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V.
The fraudsters using the phone number, 8590710748, were sending messages to the DC's contacts and seeking money. The DC urged people not to transfer any money and block the number, 8590710748, on receiving any requests.
Dr Rajendra said: "There is possible that the Gmail account was hacked and fraudsters have collected all my contact details."
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Another Covid variant BA.4.6 is spreading: What we know
'Just doing my job', says record-setting Nepali climber
'Sticky, spiky grip': How do ants crawl on walls?
Ukraine designer evokes pain of war at NY fashion show
Ferrari woos super rich with $400K, petrol-fuelled SUV
Queen and I shook hands: Former Karnataka MP
Over 7,800 artefacts unearthed in Tamil Nadu