Karnataka 'close down': Labourers head to native from Mangaluru

The KSRTC bus stand in Bejai in Mangaluru was buzzing with activity following the announcement of a 'close down' by the Karnataka government due to the rise in Covid-19 cases.

The labourers, along with their family members working in construction sites, have packed their bags and are heading to the bus stand to catch the next available bus to reach their native.

“The government has already announced lockdown. We can not stay back in Mangaluru. It is better if we return to our native and be with our family members rather than struggling to eke out a square meal in an unknown city,” said Shivanna from Koppal.

He along with his wife and child were at the bus stand waiting for the bus to return to their native. “We do not have any means of livelihood unless we work as daily wage labourers. With the announcement of lockdown, we will not get any employment here,” he said.

Kayappa, who along with six other family members from Gadag were working in construction sites in Mangaluru. “We do not know how long this lockdown will continue. We had experienced the woes of last year. We do not want to experience the same struggle. We are not sure of two meals a day here,” he said.

Vijayalakshmi from Vijayapura who was working in a quarry said “I am returning to my native with my children. We can at least be with our family members in the time of pandemic. With no source of income in our native, we had arrived in Mangaluru in search of employment. Now, with uncertainty looming large, we are returning back to native, to be with family members.”

Even the tipplers started queuing up at liquor stores to stock up ahead of 14-day long close down. Many were worried about what they would do if the close down is extended. At least 10 to 15 people were seen outside the liquor outlets in Mangaluru.