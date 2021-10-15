Karnataka CM assures good news for protesters in Mandya

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday assured that he would give good news to farmers of Mandya district during a meeting of protesters and elected representatives on October 18.

The Chief Minister visited the protest venue in Mandya en route Mysuru before participating in Jamboo Savari celebrations. Members of Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti have been staging a protest for two months urging the government to run the Mysore Sugar (MySugar) factory in Mandya.

Bommai said, "I had planned to visit the protest venue last time when I visited Mysuru. I could not visit due to various reasons. MySugar factory is a historical one. It was the reason for Mandya district to get the tag - Sugar district. I know all the developments. It is my wish to save the factory."

"It is our responsibility to ensure that the factory resumes operation. We will put an end to all issues on October 18. There is no need for any confusion among the protesters. Once the factory resumes, it should not stop for any reason. Such a decision has to be taken," the CM said.

The protesters insisted that he announce that the factory would be run by the government on the spot. However, the CM explained that it was not possible to make spontaneous announcements and a procedure had to be followed. The government would take a suitable decision after discussing with the authorities concerned, he said.

MLC K T Srikantegowda was present.

