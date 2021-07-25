Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa agreed to release funds for APMC development: S T Somashekar

District in-Charge Minister S T Somashekar said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had agreed to provide funds for the development of Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs).

The Minister was addressing the gathering of BJP Raita Morcha state executive committee meeting here, on Sunday.

"The CM has agreed to sanction funds up to Rs 15 crore from Rs 2 crore," he said.

"The government has sanctioned Rs 205 crore for the development of APMCs last year. This time more funds will be given," he said and added," The government implemented an amendment to APMC Act for the welfare of the farmers.The Cooperative sector has a target to disburse Rs 20,810 crore loan to the farmers and nearly 30 lakh farmers will be benefited from this."