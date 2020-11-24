Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa inaugurates new police commissioner’s office in Mysuru

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa inaugurated the new building of the office of Mysuru Police Commissioner here, on Tuesday.

Inspired by the famed Lalitha Mahal Palace, stands the new office of the Mysuru Police Commissioner, just in front of the earlier office, on Sir Mirza Ismail Road. The earlier office was the century-old Band House of the Wadiyar era.

The new building, built at a cost of Rs 19.36 crore, is surrounded by the Band House, Kuppanna Park and Children’s Park in Nazarbad, in the heart of Mysuru city. The foundation stone for the building was laid in 2014 by then-Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, but he could not inaugurate it, due to a few PILs.

The Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation has built the building with an area of 4,268.42 square metres, spread over three floors. It will house the City Crime Records division, Foreigners Registration Office, separate section for police verification, computer and photography divisions, records rooms, Wireless section, Traffic Automation Centre, CCTV division and library. There is also facility for probe of accused and evidence via video-conference.

Even though the building was ready for inauguration in 2018 itself, its inauguration was delayed as a PIL was filed before the High Court alleging that the building has been constructed on the land of Kasturba Park. DCP A N Prakash Gowda said that now the legal hurdles have been cleared.

On the same occasion, the CM also inaugurated police residential quarters at a total cost of Rs 20.31 crore. They include 36 houses in Jyothi Nagar and 72 houses in Jockey Quarters areas.